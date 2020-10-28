Professor Andrei Pippidi, granted Danubius Award by Austrian Ministry of Education, Science and Research

Professor Andrei Pippidi, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy, will be granted the Danubius Award by the Austrian Ministry of Education, Science and Research on November 6, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Romanian Academy, the distinction is awarded to Professor Andrei Pippidi, for his valuable scientific work, as well as for his involvement in preserving Romania's material cultural heritage, being recognized as "a brilliant Romanian scientist with pan-European charisma".

The award ceremony will take place online at 13:00 hrs, and the traditional Laudatio will be delivered by Prof. Oliver J. Schmitt, vice president of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, the Romanian Academy announced in a post on Facebook.

The Danubius Award was created in 2011 by the Institut fur den Donauraum und Mitteleuropa and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Science and Research and is awarded to personalities who, through their scientific or cultural activity, have made a special contribution to the knowledge and development of the Danube Region.

Given the diversity of realities in the Danube Region, the Danubius Award covers two fields of interdisciplinary research: on the one hand the human, cultural and social sciences and, on the other hand, the life sciences, and is awarded annually by rotation.

The award rewards those contributions that serve intercultural understanding in this region, the improvement of living conditions and the harmonious coexistence of people.