Professor Gerard Mourou, on visit to ELI-NP Center in Magurele

Professor Gerard Mourou, the initiator of the ELI project, visited the Extreme Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) Center in Magurele the other day.

According to a press release, Professor Mourou particularly appreciated the remarkable progress in the implementation of the project, emphasizing the uniqueness, technological and scientific advancement of the infrastructure developed at ELI-NP.

Gerard Mourou believes that as the various components are completed and available, the ELI-NP team together with collaborators from around the world should focus on the gradual initiation of experiments starting this year, the source said.

"Discussions focused on detailing future experiments conducted in collaboration by the ELI-NP team and the team led by Prof. Mourou. In this regard, given the enormous potential of the ELI-NP Center to provide solutions to global challenges related to climate change and energy, the talks tackled particularly the experiments related to the use of the high-power laser system in the development of new nuclear technologies for energy production with minimal environmental pollution," reads the release.

Professor Gerard Mourou is the scientific mentor of the ELI-NP project, member of the International Scientific Advisory Board of the ELI-NP Center, winner of the Nobel Prize for physics in 2018.