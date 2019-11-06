Program on installation of photovoltaic panels to be resumed Wednesday

The program on the installation of photovoltaic panels for electricity production to cover the consumption demand and the supply of the surplus in the national grid will be resumed starting Wednesday, 6 November, 2019, at 10:00 hrs, when the validated installers will be able to continue the registration of individuals in the computer application, according to the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM).

"All documents successfully registered in the computer application, as well as those entered in the register of installers that have not been uploaded in the application until the moment of suspension of the access in the computer application, are accepted by the Environmental Fund Administration as being submitted in time, for analysis," mentioned an AFM release.According to the AFM, the individuals who did not submit and did not register the documents with the installers validated until 10 September will have the possibility to submit to the installers the requested documents, provided they are valid at the date of registration in the computer application.The value of the financing contract is RON 536 million (rd EUR 112 M), a sum from the Regional Operational Program. The total value of the financing granted for this program amounts to about 656 million lei, the AFM ensuring, from the Environment Fund, the necessary amounts for the Bucharest - Ilfov region.The purpose of the program is to increase energy efficiency, improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, by using photovoltaic panel systems to produce electricity for own consumption and delivering surplus to the national energy system.The financing is granted in a percentage of up to 90pct of the total amount of eligible expenses, within the limit of RON 20,000. The amount financed by the AFM is subtracted by the installer validated from the total value of the invoice, and the difference is covered by the final beneficiary, from their own financial sources.