Prosecution Office notifies Parliament of AEP president's arraignment

The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Sector 3 Court announced Parliament that president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Constantin Mituletu Buica was arraigned for abuse of office; the notification was sent today by the joint Standing Bureaus to the two Law committees of Parliament.

In the notification sent to Parliament on November 22, the Prosecutor's Office states that Mituletu-Buica is arraigned on three counts of abuse of office, the last being a repeated act. AEP Secretary general Cristian Andreescu is also being prosecuted for forgery.

On February 27, 2019 Constantin Mituletu-Buica was elected AEP president by the Parliament following his nomination by the PSD parliamentary group.

On March 25 2021, Mituletu-Buica told that he had been charged with two counts of abuse of office on grounds that in 2019 he had applied two disciplinary sanctions to two AEP directors, but considers that he has done nothing illegal.

"I was charged with two counts of abuse of office for having handed down two disciplinary sanctions with warning to two directors. At that time I was under pressure from the commission of inquiry to provide certain documents, and [the two directors] didn't comply with the president's request. Their next move was to resign but when they learned that they must stay in the institution for another 30 days, they sought termination by consent of the parties and left amicably. I am being sent to court for slapping them with disciplinary sanction with warning, because the two directors filed a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor's Office for allegedly being sanctioned illegally. I have nothing to blame myself for, after their departure AEP's activity was flawless: three incident-free elections - the presidential election and last year's local and parliamentary elections, so that I have nothing to blame myself or my AEP colleagues for," Mituletu-Buica explained, Agerpres informs.