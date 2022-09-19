Prosecutor general, ambassador of Ukraine - discussions on investigation into committing crimes against humanity

The Prosecutor General of Romania, Gabriela Scutea, met on Monday with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania, Ihor Prokopchuk, the main topic of the discussion being the investigation opened by the Romanian military prosecutors into committing crimes against humanity in connection with the Russian invasion in the neighboring country.

"During the meeting, the main topic addressed was the bilateral cooperation between the Prosecutor's Office with the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) and the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine and the support given by the Romanian authorities to the Ukrainian authorities. The discussions focused on the accession of the Military Prosecutor's Office (SPM) from the PICCJ to the joint investigation team (JIT) set up at Eurojust with the aim of investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the war taking place on the territory of Ukraine. The approach takes place in the context of the existence of a criminal file on the role of the SPM regarding the commission of crimes against humanity, provided for by art. 439 paragraph (1) letters g) and k) of the Criminal Code," shows a press release of the General Prosecutor's Office, told Agerpres.

The meeting was attended by Petro Stoian, second secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania, Oana Daniela Pitu, deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT, colonel magistrate Catalin Ranco Pitu, chief prosecutor of the SPM, Nadina Magdalena Spinu, chief prosecutor of the International Judicial Cooperation Service, international relations and programs, and Major Daniela Dediu, chief military prosecutor in the Office of Judicial Cooperation within the SPM.

On July 11, the Military Prosecutors' Section within the General Prosecutor's Office announced that it had filed an ex officio report and opened a criminal file in which investigations are being carried out regarding the commission of crimes against humanity, in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequences of military operations on people with Romanian citizenship from a neighboring country.

"The public prosecutor's office next to the High Court of Cassation and Justice has been notified ex officio regarding the commission of crimes against humanity, provided for by art. 439 para. (1) letters g) and k) of the Criminal Code. The competence regarding conducting investigations belongs to Military Prosecutors Section. In fact, the following was observed: on 24.02.2022, the Russian Federation launched a large-scale military operation (air, land and sea) to invade Ukraine - an independent and sovereign state. According to existing public information, the military attack is generalized and systematic, being directed against both military and civilian objectives, resulting in data that schools, hospitals, commercial complexes were bombed, directly affecting the civilian population of Ukraine. The consequences of the attack are particularly serious, with a large number of deaths among the civilian population, including children, as well as personal injuries. At the same time, as a result of the psychological trauma caused by the military attack of the Russian Federation, millions of civilians have left the territory of Ukraine, currently having the status of refugees, including on the territory of Romania," informed the General Prosecutor's Office at the time.