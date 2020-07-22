Prosecutor General, French Ambassador address necessity of supporting European Prosecutor's Office

Combating human trafficking, especially the trafficking of minors, as well as combating environment crimes were among the subjects approached in the meeting between the Prosecutor General of Romania, Gabriela Scutea, and French Ambassador, Michele Ramis.

According to a release of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, in the meeting that took place on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Public Ministry, the topics approached referred to the priority domains of collaboration, of common interest for the Romanian and French authorities - the combating of human trafficking, especially the trafficking of minors, as well as combating environment crime, the topics derived from the European Union's policies in the space of justice and internal affairs, for the purpose of exchanging good practices.

Furthermore, other topics addressed regarded bilateral cooperation between the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice and the General Prosecutor's Office of the French Court of Cassation and the French National Financial Prosecutors' Office, as well as the necessity to support the European Prosecutors' Office by the two states.

During discussions, the excellent cooperation between French and Romanian judiciary authorities was emphasized, especially in regards to international judiciary cooperation, the interest to reflect the principles of rule of law in judiciary activity, justice and Penal Code reform, the importance of advancing the fulfillment of Cooperation and Verification Mechanism's recommendations.

The meeting also saw the attendance of the head prosecutor of the Service for International Cooperation, International Relations and Programmes of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Nadina Spinu, and Eric Millet, first councilor of the French Embassy to Romania.