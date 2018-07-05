Prosecutor General Lazar discusses judicial cooperation with delegation of UK's Prosecution Service

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar on Thursday welcomed a delegation of the Prosecution Service of the UK, currently paying an working visit to Romania, judicial cooperation between the two countries being among the topics discussed.

"Among the topics approached during the discussions with the representatives of the Public Ministry there were the improvement of judicial cooperation in criminal matters between Romania and the United Kingdom of Great Britain. Moreover, the members of the British delegation voiced their interest in sending a liaison magistrate in Romania," says a release of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ), sent to Agerpres.The British delegation subsequently paid a visit to the National Museum of History of Romania, where there are exhibited such heritage objects recovered as a result of the judicial cooperation between Romania and UK.Part of the British delegation were Debbie Price, the international head and chief delegated prosecutor of the Crown working with the International Justice and Organised Crime Division, Frances Kennah, Couselor for international justice with the Organised Crime and Terrorism Division, as well as Sally Cullen, lawyer of Scotland, England and Wales, UK's liaison magistrate with Italy.On behalf of the Public Ministry there participated in the discussions, among others, Nadina Spanu, chief prosecutor with the Service for International Judicial Cooperation, International Relations and Programmes with the PICCJ, Ingrid Petcu, chief prosecutor with the Service for International Cooperation, Information and Public Relations under the National Anti-Corruption Directorate and Camelia Stoina, chief prosecutor with the Office for Cooperation and International Representation and Judicial Assistance with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism.