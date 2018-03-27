Prosecutor-General's Office: Legal conditions for declassification of protocol concluded with SRI, fulfilled

The Prosecutor-General's Office announced on Tuesday that upon analysis, it has reached the conclusion that all conditions provided for by the legislation in force for the declassification of the cooperation protocol in national security concluded in 2009 with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) are fulfilled.

The Prosecutor-General's Office maintains in a press statement that it is expecting SRI's standpoint regarding the declassification of the protocol."Taking into consideration the discussions in the public sphere regarding the declassification of the cooperation protocol in national security, concluded in 2009 between the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) and the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Information and Public relations Bureau is entitled to communicate the following: at the Public Ministry's level the analysis of the legal aspects regarding the declassification procedure has been finalised, the conclusion being that the conditions provided for by the legislation in force for the declassification of the above-mentioned document have been fulfilled. At present, given the conclusion of the analysis, the Public Ministry is waiting for the standpoint of the Romanian Intelligence Service, as required by the declassification procedure of the documents with this legal regime, point of view which has been requested in writing from the co-signatory institution. We recall that the protocol was concluded within the legal framework in force, within the limits and specific competencies provided for by the law," the Prosecutor-General's Office specifies.

