Prosecutor General sends protocols concluded with SRI to CSM and Justice Minister

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar on Tuesday sent the protocols concluded with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) and Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, informs the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ).

"Considering the decision made today by the Plenary Sitting of the Superior Council of Magistrates regarding the verification of certain aspects related to the classified protocols concluded between the judicial institutions and the Romanian Intelligence Service, as well as the request of the Justice Minister to start the legal procedure of unsealing the protocols concluded between the Public Prosecution Service, the National Anti-corruption Directorate and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, on the one hand, and the Romanian Intelligence Service, on the other hand, the leadership of the Public Prosecution Service has transmitted the classified protocols to the Superior Council of Magistracy and the Justice Minister, for information, according to constitutional prerogatives and legal competencies, and also in compliance with the 'need to know' principle," reads the Prosecutor's Office release.According to the document, the Public Prosecution Service is conducting the analysis of the legal aspects regarding the unsealing procedure of the protocols concluded with SRI.On Tuesday, at CSM, Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar was stating that the protocol concluded between the Prosecutor's Office and SRI was registered as classified information, but that it only represents technical working proceedings.He added that the public good, the national security and the national interest need to be "weighed in" if the unsealing of the protocol is wanted.