 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Prosecutor's Office: Number of complaints following the violence of August 10 reaches 651

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam protest Piața Victoriei

Military prosecutors registered, until Thursday, 651 complaints from people who suffered from the Gendarmerie's intervention during the protest of August 10. 


"Upon the activities undergone until today, August 23, 2018, in the cause at the Military Prosecutor's Office Section, having as object the investigation of the violent incidents that occurred at the manifestation in Victoriei Square downtown Bucharest, the number of criminal complaints registered so far reached 651, and activities to identifying the people who were involved in committing the violent deeds are still being made," says to a message posted on Facebook by the Public Prosecution Service. 

Thursday, at the Prosecutor's Office, the head of the Special Intervention Brigade of the Gendarmerie, Catalin Paraschiv, who coordinated the forceful intervention of the gendarmes, was being heard. 

Also on Thursday, the Save Romania Union (USR, opposition) Deputy Emanuel Ungureanu submitted a criminal complaint against the gendarmes. 

The military prosecutors opened a criminal case with the criminal prosecution in rem being kicked off, for the crimes of abusive behavior, abuse of office and negligence in the line of duty, regarding the way the gendarmes intervened during the August 10 rally protest.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.