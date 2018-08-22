Prosecutor's Office: Number of complaints following the violence of August 10 reaches 651

Military prosecutors registered, until Thursday, 651 complaints from people who suffered from the Gendarmerie's intervention during the protest of August 10.

"Upon the activities undergone until today, August 23, 2018, in the cause at the Military Prosecutor's Office Section, having as object the investigation of the violent incidents that occurred at the manifestation in Victoriei Square downtown Bucharest, the number of criminal complaints registered so far reached 651, and activities to identifying the people who were involved in committing the violent deeds are still being made," says to a message posted on Facebook by the Public Prosecution Service.Thursday, at the Prosecutor's Office, the head of the Special Intervention Brigade of the Gendarmerie, Catalin Paraschiv, who coordinated the forceful intervention of the gendarmes, was being heard.Also on Thursday, the Save Romania Union (USR, opposition) Deputy Emanuel Ungureanu submitted a criminal complaint against the gendarmes.The military prosecutors opened a criminal case with the criminal prosecution in rem being kicked off, for the crimes of abusive behavior, abuse of office and negligence in the line of duty, regarding the way the gendarmes intervened during the August 10 rally protest.