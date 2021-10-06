Protective mask becomes mandatory again in open public spaces in localities with over 6 incidence rate

The protective mask is mandatory in all open public spaces where the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 cases is greater than 6 per thousand inhabitants.

The Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, and the Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, signed the order for completing the Order of the Minister of Health and the Minister of Interior no. 874/81/2020 on the establishment of the obligation to wear a protective mask, epidemiological triage and mandatory disinfection of hands to prevent contamination with the SARS-COV-2 virus during the state of alert.

"According to the document, in the localities where the 14-day incidence rate is greater than 6 per thousand inhabitants, the obligation to wear protection in all open public spaces is established," the Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday.

MS states that they will be exempted from the obligation to wear protective masks in open public spaces those persons who carry out activities, including sports, "individually" or together with the people they live.

"Other exceptions can be established, at the proposal of the County Public Health Directorates, respectively of Bucharest, by decisions of the county committees, and Bucharest', for emergencies," shows MS.