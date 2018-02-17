Protest against President Iohannis at Cotroceni Presidential Palace; PSD's Plesoianu - President covers up Kovesi

A protest against President Klaus Iohannis takes place on Saturday afternoon outside Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Deputy of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Plesoianu is among the protesters and he expressed his dissatisfaction that the head of state "covers up" prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.

The protesters are waving tricolour flags and request the President's resignation. Moreover, some of them hold oranges in their hands."The reason for which we came here is to bring this Tenerife orange, which is a genuine orange, not counterfeit. If Mr Iohannis were here (...) I would have offered it to him, especially since he likes Tenerife so much and I would have asked him to, at least, try not to make statements that are in fact a a kind of logical delirium," Plesoianu said.He referred to the recordings which surfaced in the media over the past week."Mr Iohannis stated he hasn't listened to those audio recordings that have been broadcasted on Sunday evening, he also stated he hasn't read any transcripts of the audio recordings, but, at the same time, he ruled it as a pathetic attempt of some criminals. The question is very simple for some people with logic of this country: if you didn't read the transcripts, if you didn't listen to the audio, how can you express, how do you know what are you talking about," the PSD deputy added.The PSD deputy also talked about the announcement made by the Justice Minister in respect to the report regarding the DNA."It's illogical to urgently come back from Japan, and then, announce us that you will make an announcement. It's absolutely aberrant from my point of view. (...) The only normal decision that a Minister of Justice can make, whoever he might be in this country, is to ask for the removal of Mrs Kovesi and Mr Lazar," Liviu Plesoianu said.Former Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) officer Daniel Dragomir is also participating in the protest, adding he came to defend his rights "just as any Romanian citizen should do it." Moreover, there are several persons who are supporting Laura Codruta Kovesi, including journalist Malin Bot.