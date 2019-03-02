Protest in the Romanian capital Bucharest

Around 1,500 people are protesting on Sunday evening in Bucharest, starting 7 pm, against GEO 7 /2019 modifying justice laws.
They are chanting "Tudorel, resignation!" [Tudorel Toader, the Minister of Justice - editor's note], "Kovesi, don't forget, we are on your side," [ex-chief prosecutor of the DNA - National Anti-Corruption Directorate, Laura Codruta Kovesi - editor's note], "PSD - the red plague" [PSD - Social Democratic Party, part of the ruling coalition - editor's note], "Resignation, resignation." People also carry banners reading "Out with convicts," "No more GEOs on justice," "PSD, ALDE should be declared illegal," [ALDE - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats - the other party in the ruling coalition] and also tricolor flags and flags of the European Union and United States of American.
Among the participants in the protest are also volunteers of USR-Plus political coalition in opposition (USR - Save Romania Union), who are collecting signatures supporting the USR-Plus list of candidates to the European Parliament elections.