Protests against CCR decision to remove DNA head

A few hundred people gathered on Wednesdays evening in the Victoriei Square to express their discontent with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision regarding prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.

The protest ended around 23:00hrs, when only 40 persons were still outside the Victoria Palace waving Romania's flag, while chanting slogans against the Government and the CCR.After 21:00hrs, the protesters blocked the traffic around the Victoria Palace, at the intersection of Lascar Catargiu and Aviatorilor Boulevards. Several demonstrators tried to jump the fence in order to enter into the Government yard, but they were blocked by gendarmes.The protesters displayed banners with messages regarding judges of the Court, but also about the current political power, such as: "CCR - the disgrace of the country," "We are those who don't defend criminals," "Toader [the Justice Minister] and Dorneanu [the CCR President] betrayed their people again," "CCR the PSD's [the Social Democratic Party] servant."The CCR established on Wednesday that there is a conflict between powers regarding President Klaus Iohannis' refusal to remove from office DNA head Laura Codruta Kovesi. After the ruling, the CCR mentioned that the President is to issue the decree to remove from office the chief prosecutor of the DNA, taking into account the existence of a judicial constitutional conflict generated by the head of state's refusal to comply with the removing from office proposal.