Protests in Bucharest and other cities against PSD governing and Liviu Dragnea

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
proteste Piata Victoriei 12.06.2018

Thousands of people protested on Thursday evening against the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s governing and against the social-democrat leader, Liviu Dragnea, asking for his resignation as well as the Government's. 


The thousands of people present at the protest in Bucharest shouted anti-government slogans, blew on vuvuzelas, demanded Liviu Dragnea's resignation, as well as the organisation of early parliamentary elections. 

In the country, other thousands of people protested against the Government, asking for its resignation, as well as that of Liviu Dragnea, Chamber of Deputies Speaker. Over 2,000 people in Cluj-Napoca, aproxximately 1,500 people in Timisoara, Sibiu, over 1,000, Iasi, over 500, Brasov, 300 people, Bistrita-Nasaud, approximately 60 people.

