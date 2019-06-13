PSD acting chair Dancila announces separate congress for party's presidential nomination

Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting chairperson Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that a separate congress will be held for the party's presidential nomination, probably at the end of July, and that all those who want to run will be included in opinion polls.

"The Executive Committee also discussed the opinion polls on the candidates for the presidential election, in order to determine how we should act in the next period (...) Every colleague who wishes to run must come forward to the National Executive Committee, we will run opinion polls and whoever is best positioned in the polls and gets the congressional vote will represent the PSD in the presidential election. (...) We will run opinion polls to secure the best chances to win the presidential election," Dancila said at the end of the meeting of the party's National Executive Committee.