PSD-ALDE protest:ALDE's Tariceanu: Basescu, Iohannis, Kovesi, Coldea - responsible for abuse in last ten years

Senate President and leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu affirmed on Saturday, at the protest in Victoria Square that the ones responsible for "abuse" in the last ten years are Traian Basescu (former president of Romania, ed.n.) and Klaus Iohannis, together with their "agents" Laura Codruta Kovesi and Florian Coldea.

"In our case, the new securitate [secret police, ed.n.] has two parents (...) One is called Traian Basescu and the other one Klaus Iohannis. Traian Basescu created the new securitate and Klaus Iohannis is using it against political opponents. The people responsible for abuse in the last ten years are Traian Basescu and Klaus Iohannis, together with their agents named Kovesi and Coldea," Tariceanu said in his speech in front of protesters.The ALDE leader urged participants at protests not to let themselves intimated and promised the wiretapping will cease."Illegal interventions in politics and the economy will also stop and this will be the responsibility of democracy's supreme institution, namely Parliament. I do not want revenge and I am convinced that neither do you. That is why I call on all those undercover - the undercover agents in the press, in Justice, the undercover in politics, in administration, everywhere - I call on everyone for the courage to be on the side of change and reconciliation in this country. As far as I am concerned, I pledge to keep fighting until our justice, freedom and dignity will prevail for good," the Senate President further said.