PSD and Pro Romania propose Remus Pricopie for Prime Minister

The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Wednesday that he will propose for Prime Minister Remus Pricopie, with the support of Pro Romania as well.

"I had a discussion with Victor Ponta (Pro Romania Chair, ed. n.) and we decided to go together with a single nomination to Cotroceni (presidential palace, ed. n.) in the person of Remus Pricopie," said Ciolacu, at the Parliament Palace.Remus Pricopie was a Minister of National Education in the Ponta Government in the period between December 2012 - December 2014, and is currently the rector of the National School for Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA).

AGERPRES