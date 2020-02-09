 
     
PSD Bucharest proposes date of February 29 for Congress and supports Marcel Ciolacu for chairman

The Bucharest Social Democrat Party (PSD Bucharest) organization will support at the congress Marcel Ciolacu for the position of chairman and proposed the extraordinary congress that would elect a new leadership take place on February 29.

The chairman of PSD Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, proposed on Sunday, during the Extraordinary conference of the organization, that Marcel Ciolacu be supported for chairman at the congress. She also proposed the day of February 29 to organize the congress.

"The sine die postponement of a congress harms us. I propose that through your vote we propose the central organization set a certain date that a congress will take place. Let's send to the central leadership the date of February 29 as the date of the congress. (...) I propose to you to support Marcel Ciolacu for the position of chairman," said Firea, at the extraordinary conference of PSD Bucharest to designate candidates in the congress.

The Social Democrats that participate in the extraordinary conference adopted the two proposals by applause. AGERPRES

