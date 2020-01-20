PSD collected enough signatures to submit motion of censure

PSD (Social Democratic Party) managed to collected 115 signatures to submit the motion of censure against the Government assuming responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds, the interim leader of this party, Marcel Ciolacu, told a press conference held on Sunday in Targoviste (north-west of Bucharest).

Asked about Victor Ponta's [leader of PRO Romania - editor's note] support for the motion, he said he did have talks on the matter with the Pro Romania leader and he hoped a common conclusion would be reached."So far there is only PSD and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, editor's note) that want to do this. But there is still time until the motion, until the action vote so that we will see what other MPs will join us. The Orban Government either didn't have the exact sufficient number to change the Dancila Government or become the next Government, so the game is open, we should wait and see. If the motion doesn't pass, we will challenge it with the CCR," said the PSD acting leader.On the contrary, if the motion does pass, the Government will issue an emergency ordinance between the moment of the vote and that of the publication of the motion's result in the Official Journal."I hope that it won't cross their minds to issue an ordinance after the motion passes and before it's published with the Official Journal. Because this would really be puzzling. We don't do anything that we don't want to do. We have already announced that we will do this in case they are forcing this totally unfair and abusive change," said Ciolacu.