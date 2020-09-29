PSD complaint regarding situation in District 1, on agenda of BEC meeting

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), has met, on Tuesday, in session, the agenda including, among others, the complaint filed by the Bucharest District 1 branch of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The PSD candidate for Bucharest's District 1 Hall, Dan Tudorache, the incumbent mayor, has announced on Tuesday that he requested the Central Electoral Bureau order a recount of the ballots of Sunday's election. Tudorache accused the representatives of the Save Romania Union (USR) of creating pressure on the District Electoral Bureau.

In her turn, MEP Clotilde Armand, candidate for the same seat with the support of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR-PLUS Alliance), announced that she will request the General Prosecutor's Office take over the investigation regarding the Electoral Bureau of District 1.

The agenda of the BEC meeting will also include the complaint of the Mangalia branch of the People's Movement Party (PMP).

The PMP has formulated several complaints, among them one regarding the situation at the Mangalia City Hall, considering the electoral process "was tainted by several irregularities that led to a sum of reasons to formulate a complaint."

"The blocking by the incumbent mayor of auto access of the citizens from the Fluvileg Mangalia area, restrictions to the right to vote, the application of the fraud method 'suveica' [e.n. - a type of fraud that implies one voter remove an unstamped ballot from the polling station that is stamped outside the polling station and given to the next voter who places it in the urn and returns with another blank vote, continuing the chain and infringing voting secrecy; the term translates directly as 'shuttle'], the identification in a polling station of more ballots for mayor than the number of persons that expressed their votes, (...) as well as the well-known event involving a vehicle belonging to the group of companies owned by candidate Mohammad Murad, the maximization of media appearances of this supposed electoral incident in order to instill the uncertainty that Murad, candidate supported by the PMP, could be still voted for," are the irregularities signalled by PMP.