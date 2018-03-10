PSD Congress /Tariceanu: PSD-ALDE coalition has not had simple days but it is on good track

ALDE Chair Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Saturday that since December 2016, the PSD-ALDE coalition has not had simple days but it is on a good track.

"I invite you to remember a moment that was not long time ago, namely the moment of December 2016. I want to remind you of the whole circus made by President Iohannis at the appointment of the premier proposed by the PSD-ALDE and I want to remind you of files that were quickly removed from the drawer by some puppet-prosecutors. (...) I knew from then on that for the PSD-ALDE coalition and for our Government would not follow simple days, and that impression I had at that time has been unfortunately confirmed. We were then and we are now in a very complicated struggle against the parallel state. I tell you these things because we have to judge the moment we are now from this perspective. Every congress is also a moment of reviewing activity, and my message to you is that we are on a good track," Tariceanu told the extraordinary PSD Congress.He added that in the year that had passed, the ruling coalition has won several battles and it is closer to the two major objectives it assumed before Romanians: the defense of individual rights and liberties and the consolidation of the economic growth and its transfer to welfare for Romanians."We have to continue along this road together, we have to correct the things that are wrong, to transmit to the citizens that we have the conviction and the certainty that we will win for Romania, making right this crooked situation that we have inherited," said Tariceanu.