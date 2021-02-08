PSD demands physical presence of MPs at activities in Senate

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Titus Corlatean proposed on Monday, in plenary sitting, in the context of the Government's decision to reopen schools, the physical presence of parliamentarians at the activities of the Senate, in compliance with health safety measures.

"I have the mandate of the PSD senatorial group to submit to your attention and to the Permanent Bureau, for the next period, to take a decision to return to the Senate activity with physical presence. As long as the Government took the decision for children to return to school face to face, with the required health measures, as long as the vaccination process progresses, I think it is the duty and the obligation of the members of the Romanian Senate and the Parliament to return to work not only virtually, but with physical presence, with the measures required that the General Secretariat knows very well," Corlatean transmitted.

The PSD proposal will be discussed in the Permanent Bureau, said the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu.

AGERPRES