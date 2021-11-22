PSD designates candidates for minister portfolios in Ciuca Cabinet

The Social Democrats have designated on Monday evening their candidates for the minister portfolios that they will occupy in the future government, together with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

The National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) have met, during the afternoon, in a new session to discuss the proposals for positions within the PSD-PNL-UDMR Government.

These are:

* Ministry of Finance - Adrian Caciu

* Ministry of National Defence - Vasile Dincu

* Ministry of Economy - Marius Humelnicu

* Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure - Sorin Grindeanu

* Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Adrian Chesnoiu

* Ministry of Health - Alexandru Rafila

* Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - Marius Budai

* Ministry of Culture - Lucian Romascanu

* Ministry of Youth, Family and Equal Chances - Gabriela Firea.