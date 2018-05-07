PSD' Dragnea: Despite President's public attack, this Gov't to implement its rulling programme

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea told Monday evening private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that the current coalition (PSD-ALDE, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats - ed.n.), will continue the implementation of the government programme despite "public attacks on behalf of President Iohannis."

He affirmed that the evolution of the economy is positive and consequently, "PSD will not stop here.""Despite all the political barriers put up by president Iohannis, despite all the public attacks on behalf of president Iohannis, this Government will implement its ruling programme," Dragnea said.He further maintained that president Klaus Iohannis' statements on Romania's economic situation are of a political nature."I believe this stance had several objectives, politically speaking. The first objective, to try to justify the request for resignation of Mrs. Prime Minister Dancila last week, linking it to some economic data which are false and which are lies, so that the idea that he requested her resignation for the visit to Israel does not gain ground. Moreover, it is very difficult not to understand or to realise that it is a political involvement as the president of Romania, constitutionally, should not have, because he referred, and not for the first time, to a political party, to PSD. Not to mention myself, as I have been the president's target for two years," the PSD leader added."Last year too we received the same criticism, right from the start of the year, still from Cotroceni [Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the seat of the Presidency - ed.n.], still from Cotroceni's expertise, that it is impossible from an economic point of view to curb taxes and duties and have economic growth and have higher expenses. It was proven that it is possible and we did not invent this. Bigger countries have done it and were successful, for a very simple reason: the moment taxes and duties are lowered, the taxation basis is increasing that is the number of those producing revenues goes up. So overall revenues rise. Last year too they were saying we wouldn't have the economic growth that we forecasted, that we would exceed the deficit. It was proven that was not the case. It is very simple and it is not about economic magic. It has to do with very well grounded programme which is well put into place. We can in return talk about the black magic of right-wing governance, including the technocrat governance, when president Iohannis installed the government and we voted for it in Parliament," Dragnea further said.