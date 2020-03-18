PSD: Government's strategy should aim at zero redundancies

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that the Government's strategy, in the current context, should aim at "zero redundancies", and the Executive should immediately take firm measures, adapted to each sector.

"Only today does the Government convene a meeting, three days after the decree of the state of emergency. There have already been two weeks in which the private environment has been daily calling for support. (...) This Government has been invested precisely to act with full powers. Now, not later! Firm measures must be taken at once and tailored to each sector! The strategy of the Government of Romania must aim at zero redundancies," reads a Facebook message posted by the PSD on Wednesday.

The Social Democrats mention that most European countries have already taken concrete, applied measures to save their economies.