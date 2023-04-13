PSD welcomes intervention of ForeignMinistry for opening diplomatic dialogue regarding grain exports from Ukraine

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) welcomes the intervention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) for opening of diplomatic dialogue regarding grain exports from Ukraine.

"The PSD welcomes the prompt response of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, to the request to open the diplomatic dialogue with Ukraine regarding an agreement to temporarily suspend grain exports on the Romanian market, according to the model applied in Poland", transmitted, on Thursday, the PSD , through a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the Minister of Agriculture is prepared to address this subject with his Ukrainian counterpart, immediately after completing the diplomatic protocols between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

"In this context, PSD expresses its confidence that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union will support, during the April 19, 2023 meeting of the 'Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States of the European Union' (COREPER ), the proposal submitted by the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture regarding the activation of the accelerated safeguard measure, i.e. the temporary suspension of the tax exemption for Ukrainian products in the member states seriously affected by the export of grain from Ukraine, without however limiting the transit lanes to other countries," the statement also says.

AGERPRES