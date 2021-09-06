PSD: It is absolutely necessary to immediately increase general gross minimum wage

Social Democratic Party (PSD) requests the immediate increase in the general minimum gross wage nationwide from 2,300 to 2,500 lei and announces the initiation of a draft law to offset the losses of SMEs generated by the increase in energy prices.

"As a result of the decrease in the purchasing power of Romanians, it is absolutely necessary to immediately increase the general gross minimum wage nationwide from 2,300 to 2,500 lei. In the context of the abrupt decrease in the purchasing power of the population due to the higher prices for all products and services, but especially for utilities, it is absolutely necessary to immediately increase the minimum gross wage by 8.7%, while raising the ceilings on personal deductions that can benefit employees who have dependents," PSD reports in a Monday's release.

PSD intends to initiate a draft law on supporting SMEs to offset the income losses generated by rising utility prices, so that the amounts resulting from the capitalization of the offer can be redistributed equitably to employees, and raising the minimum wage is not an additional pressure on the costs of the companies, the social democrats also said, Agerpres informs.