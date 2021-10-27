PSD MP Mang: We ask for treatment protocols for population's massive information and antiviral medicines

PSD (Social Democratic Party) Deputy Ioan Mang asks medical specialists, the National College of Physicians, to formulate protocols for the treatment of COVID-19 at home, from the first symptoms, so that the population is helped to treat themselves in order not to reach serious cases, agerpres reports.

"I am an engineer and that is why I ask the medical specialists, the National College of Physicians, to formulate protocols for the treatment of the COVID disease at home, from the first symptoms, from the first days, with medicines to be found in pharmacies, to be given on the prescriptions by family doctors or specialist doctors. So that hospitals are no longer filled with serious cases, if they can be treated from the first days. Health is, after all, a personal responsibility, but people need to be informed. The decision to follow one treatment or another, to get vaccinated, is the freedom of each one, and this right must be respected," Ioan Mang said on Wednesday.

The MP stressed that people need to be better informed about the symptoms and the correct way of treatment, so that, with the help of the family doctor, they can take urgent measures and find in pharmacies the antiviral drugs that are recommended for the first days of the disease."We, the PSD, are calling for a more pronounced, massive, so to speak, information of the population on the symptoms and the way of treatment," said Ioan Mang.PSD announced that it organizes, from Thursday, October 28th, a series of consultations with the civil society, with the representatives of the sectors affected by the pandemic, in order to identify the solutions for overcoming the health crisis in which Romania finds itself. Discussions will take place in a hybrid system, with presence both at the party's headquarters and online.According to a press release, PSD considers that the chaotic and unpredictable restrictions imposed so far by the authorities, without consulting those targeted, cannot solve the particularly serious problems caused by the current pandemic.According to the PSD, a coherent and predictable, urgent plan is needed, accepted by the representatives of the affected sectors, in order to get over the current wave of the pandemic and to return to normalcy as soon as possible.