PSD, no proposal for new prime minister, should censure motion against Orban Gov't pass

Acting Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Tuesday evening, in a call-in with private broadcaster B1 TV, that in the event the Orban Government falls through censure motion and the Social Democrats will achieve another majority in Parliament, the PSD will not make the proposal for the prime minister.

"It is the party's decision. We will see at the relevant time," said the PSD leader.Ciolacu stressed that his personal opinion is that it is not appropriate at the moment for the PSD to propose a new prime minister and added that, according to the Constitution, Romania's president is obliged to take note of the existence of a majority in Parliament and to designate a prime minister proposed by the respective majority."Should the censure motion submitted by the PSD pass, another majority will be created at that moment," the acting chairperson of the PSD further mentioned.