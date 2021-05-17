 
     
PSD not to support PNL's minority government, such a thing, out of the question

Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei
Marcel Ciolacu

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) rules out the possibility of supporting a possible minority government of the National Liberal Party (PNL), PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening.

"We will not support a minority government of the National Liberal Party (PNL), I announce with full responsibility. This is out of the question. My going to the president in good faith immediately after winning the election and the appeal to all political forces, that we are not living in normal times, that an economic crisis will come, that the pandemic is not over (...). I said that we should proceed with a government of national union, the good faith, at least my own, but I am convinced that my colleagues' as well, is almost over," Ciolacu told private broadcaster Antena 3.

