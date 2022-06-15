PSD: Oversized revenues should be overtaxed, and low incomes should benefit from lower taxes

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that the main goal of reforming the Romanian tax system is to reduce social inequities and to ensure social solidarity among taxpayers.

According to a PSD press release issued on Wednesday for AGERPRES, in the vision of the social democrats, the "fiscal burden" must be distributed equitably at the level of society.

"Thus, two essential conditions must be met at the same time: oversized incomes must be overtaxed, and low incomes must benefit from lower taxes. In this regard, PSD has made the following proposals in the governing coalition: overtaxation of special pensions that consistently exceed the average pension in Romania, reduction of the tax burden through deductions applied to low incomes, contribution for Health and Education from large companies, for a limited period of time. Thresholds and tax rates for the above proposals will be discussed with the governing partners," the release reads.

PSD considers that, "in this difficult period," it is deeply unfair for those with oversized incomes "to enjoy the same tax regime" applied to those who "struggle in severe poverty."

"At the same time, the Government has an obligation to promote solidarity among taxpayers and to ensure a fair balance between the taxation of labor and capital. Last but not least, the new fiscal model must provide the resources to continue investing and stimulating the business milieu in order to support the economic development and the increase in the living standard," the PSD says.

AGERPRES