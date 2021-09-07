PSD: President Iohannis could end political crisis by requesting PM Citu to resign

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers that the quickest solution for ceasing the political and governmental crisis is for president Klaus Iohannis to exercise his constitutional role of mediator and to request the urgent resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"Such an intervention from the president could immediately end the political conflict which severely affects Romania," says a press release sent by PSD to AGERPRES, on Tuesday.

The Social-Democrats say that "it is unacceptable for Romania's economy to be paralyzed, and its citizens to sink into poverty because of a single person, who stubbornly clings on to the position of head of Government", Agerpres informs.

"President Klaus Iohannis is directly responsible for the failure of "His Government", because he personally co-signed on naming Citu as Prime Minister and approved the participation of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) to govern, alongside PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), in a Coalition of Losers in the elections. All these parties are equally guilty for the social and economic catastrophe which we currently see in Romania. Therefore, president Iohannis has the obligation to exit from the lethargy which characterizes him in order to ask for the resignation of PM Citu, and then to summon all parties for parliamentary consultations in order to install a legitimate Government, in the shortest time," the PSD press release reads.