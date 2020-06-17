PSD proposed and will vote for 85 percent tax on special pensions

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has proposed and Parliament will cast a vote today on the 85 percent taxation of special pensions, PSD acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday.

"PSD proposed and we will vote today (this Wednesday - Ed. note) in Parliament on the drastic taxation of special pensions! By 85 percent! All pensions in Romania must be brought to a decent level, comparable to those in the public system. It is essential that this money goes into allowances and pensions and not in the pockets of the Liberal's political clientele," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The bill on the taxation of special pensions will be examined by the Budget & Finance Committee in parallel with today's debates in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary.

The decision was taken by the deputies at the beginning of the Chamber's plenary session. The bill initiated by PSD Senator Liviu Pop was adopted by the Senate in 2019.