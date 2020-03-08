PSD proposes postponement of consultations on local elections

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) proposes the postponement of the consultations on local elections convened by Acting Prime minister Ludovic Orban, with the social-democrats arguing that "anyway there is no legal basis" and "one has to wait for the investiture vote for the Citu Government" as well as the urgent start of the discussions with the parties for the proper management of the crisis caused by the coronavirus," said the acting president of this party, Marcel Ciolacu.

"The PSD once again finds that the political agenda of the PNL [National Liberal Party] is in total contradiction with the priorities of the citizens. The developments of the effects caused by the coronavirus are more and more worrying, and the Government proves that it is unprepared, totally incapable of coping properly with the increasingly stringent priorities. PSD believes that at this moment the priority of PNL and of the acting prime minister should be bringing all the political forces to the same table in order to adopt a set of clear measures necessary to protect the population. The deepening of the internal political crisis that PNL has artificially created by forcing early elections would be in total contradiction with the message of responsibility and security that citizens are waiting for these days from those in power. Given these issues, the PSD proposes the postponement of the consultations on local elections for which there is no legal basis anyway and for which the investiture vote on the Citu Government and the urgent start of consultations with the parties for the proper management of the crisis caused by the coronavirus must be expected," the PSD acting president said in a press release issued on Sunday for AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, "in this difficult context, amplified by the prospects of a global economic recession that will have an effect on the national one", as well as the migrant crisis, the PSD believes that all political parties must put the health of Romania's population and interests above all.Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday sent an invitation to the leaders of the parliamentary parties for consultations in order to draw up the government decision on establishing the date of the 2020 local elections and the technical measures necessary for their good organization and conduct.According to the Government, the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, at 5:00 pm, and will be held at the Victoria Palace.The quoted source mentions that the invitation was sent to Marcel Ciolacu, Dan Barna, Victor Ponta, Kelemen Hunor, Călin Popescu-Tariceanu, Varujan Pambuccian and Eugen Tomac.The president of the Permanent Electoral Authority will also participate in the discussions.