PSD: Rules imposed by Health Ministry to start school show run from responsibility

The rules imposed by the Health Ministry regarding the start of school show that the only preoccupation of those governing has been to run from responsibility, representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) believe.

"Practically, the PNL [National Liberal Party] is saying to all that they only have obligations: children, parents and teachers should wear a mask, should sit no closer than one meter, should use disinfectants, and school directors also have to do epidemiological triage, more classrooms, separators for benches, different schedules from one class to the next. All this when the PNL has been unable to offer even the masks promised for disadvantaged persons!" wrote the Social Democrats, on Wednesday, on Facebook.

According to them, "the PNL's educated Romania is Romania in which children from disadvantaged families do not matter, therefore the hundreds of thousands of families that do not have the money for masks do not have a right to send their children to school."

"The PNL's educated Romania is that in which the salaries of teaching staff is deemed by Prime Minister Orban as 'restaurant money', therefore teachers do not deserve the increase of salaries as provided by law. The PNL's educated Romania is Romania in which pupils in local communities where there are insufficient classrooms nor money to apply the rules disposed from the offices of the Victoria Palace do not have a right to an education. The PNL's educated Romania is Romania in which students do not exist, therefore, in order to start the university year no norms have been established," claims the PSD.

The Social-Democrats accuse the Orban Government of "becoming a threat to Romanians".

"Education is not Orban's pub, professors do not subordinate to [Education Minister] Mrs. Anisie, and the children of Romania are not the guinea pigs of [Health Minister] Tataru! Voting the censure motion to dismiss the most toxic government in Romania's recent history is more than a necessity, it's a duty for the future of this country!" the PSD post also says