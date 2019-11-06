PSD's Dancila on European Commissioner: A response was expected until a new Gov't came; an incorrect approach

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila criticised on Wednesday the fact that a response from Brussels was awaited too long in regard to the European Commissioner proposal made by her Government, pointing out that the Social Democrats would not have the same approach as the Liberals in the case of the new proposal.

"We came up with the proposals, we haven't even received the rejection for Dan Nica. The second proposal was Dan Nica, there was no rejection. We proposed Victor Negrescu, a very involved person and appreciated in Brussels, a person who knows how the European institutions work. (...) Why the response has been expected that long? Why did we have to wait for a new Government? It's clear that it was an incorrect approach. I am a committed pro-European, but I believe that all the countries should be equally treated and not exist an approach dividing the EU in first rank and second rank countries. I believe that this is the goal that we must have and which is up to Romania's President. Because this thing showed that it was a political approach, to endorse the EPP [the European People's Party] and, by no means, a correct one, in which when you make a proposal you should come up with an agreement on that proposal or with a motivated rejection. I don't accuse anybody, but this thing created a dissatisfaction among the population, very many have told me this thing," Viorica Dancila mentioned at the PSD headquarters.She brought to mind that, as interim Prime Minister, she made a proposal for the European Commissioner portfolio.When asked how the Social Democrats are to vote when the hearing of the new candidate takes place, Viorica Dancila said: "As good Romanians," adding "we won't attack the respective person because the country's image is more important than the personal image."