PSD's Dancila: Rovana Plumb's appointment as European Commissioner - an accomplishment for Romania

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila argues that "the appointment of Rovana Plumb as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania" represents an accomplishment for our country.

"Rovana Plumb's appointment as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania represents an accomplishment for our country. It is the proof and the expression of the confidence which President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has in Romania's ability and the designated Commissioner to successfully exercise this mandate," Dancila wrote on her Facebook page on Monday.President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gave her agreement to the draft list of Commissioners-designate by the member states, which was placed at her disposal by the Council of the European Union, a list in which Rovana Plumb is included on behalf of Romania.According to a Brussels release, the agreement of the future EU President comes after a series of formal interviews which she carried out over the past weeks with each of the persons suggested by the member states as candidates for the European Commissioner office.