PSD's Dancila: We will continue to govern, will appoint interim ministers

PSD (Social Democratic Party) president, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, announced on Monday evening, at the end of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the party, the decision of the social-democratic leadership to remain in power.

Dancila said that for the PSD "it is very important what happens with Romania" and that, beyond the political interests and decisions, the ruling party has the responsibility to ensure stability for the country."I wanted to discuss with each president of organization to see the opinion in the territory, so that in the end we can have a decision of this statutory forum. Unanimously, the colleagues have argued that we must continue the government. We have responsibility towards those who gave us their vote in 2016, we have responsibility for the implementation of the governance program, a responsibility that we have taken with ALDE, but here only the PSD has to carry it on. It is very important for us what happens with Romania. Beyond political interests, beyond political decisions, we have the responsibility to ensure stability for our country, we have the responsibility to keep our promises to Romanians, so we will continue to rule, we will continue to implement the government program, and in the event the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) has decided to resign tomorrow, we will appoint interim ministers until we do new appointments in the government," said Dancila.Referring to the ALDE decision to withdraw from the government, the PSD president said: "For us it is an incomprehensible decision on the part of ALDE".

