PSD's Dragnea apologizes for delaying Criminal Code drafting; parallel state to be crushed

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Friday that he apologizes to "the thousands of Romanians who are in jail or who are dragged to court" due to an unconstitutional article because the drafting of the Criminal Code was delayed a lot, mentioning that the way it was carried out so far in Parliament has proved to be wrong.

According to him, the rally organised by the PSD in the Victoria Square "increased the pressure on the panel of judges," who convicted him to 3 years and 6 months in prison, and promised "the crushing of the parallel state."

"I have told them [the members of the PSD's National Executive Committee - CExN] that I have no hesitation, I have stated in front of the Congress and I have stated it in front of hundreds of thousands of people at the rally -, that I intend to go all the way, I knew when I organised the rally that the manifestation will increase the pressure on the panel of judges, because that rally scarred them very much. I realised that that rally would contribute to my conviction. (...) I told them that my objectives remain the same - the governing programme implemented - and it will be - and the parallel state, as we call it, crushed - and it will be crushed," Dragnea stated at the end of the PSD's CExN meeting, that took place in his office at the Chamber of Deputies.

Dragnea stressed that in Parliament the procedures are not observed anymore and that any initiative of the coalition is criticised in order not to be implemented.

"I apologize to those who watch us and to the thousand of Romanians who lie in jail on an unconstitutional article, others are dragged to court based on the same article and others are dragged by the DNA [the National Anticorruption Directorate] and there are are still other thousands or tens of thousands who do not even know that they have cases. I am sorry for delaying so much the drafting of the Criminal Code. Probably they will not forgive me. The manner that we wanted, to have a correct procedural approach in Parliament, has proven to be wrong, because we can no longer speak of Parliament normally adopting procedures - debates, adoption and promulgation. Any law, whether we are talking about the Sovereign Development Fund, whether we are talking about laws with a positive or social economic influence, the laws of Justice, they all are under attack, they are all resent, just-just they don't get enforced. Just until they overthrow the Government and manage to destroy the PSD and the parliamentary majority," Dragnea also stated.