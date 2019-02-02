PSD's Dragnea asks PM Dancila, FinMin Teodorovici analyse money allocated to secret services in draft budget

The chair of the major ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea on Sunday said at the Parliament Palace that he asked Prime minister Viorica Dancila and the Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici to analyse the money allocated in the draft budget for the secret services and re-allocate sums from there to the Health care.

"I believe that important amounts of money from here (secret services, ed. n.) could be allocated to the Health care, for instance. I think that a programme of free sharing of vitamin D to all the children in Romania is also a national security programme, a programme for diabetes. And Mrs. prime minister said that together with the Finance minister will analyse. If in the gov't they could make this change, I for sure will make it in the Parliament, with amendments," Dragnea said at the end of the reunion of the National Executive Committee of the PSD.

When quizzed if a new opinion from the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT) will be asked for, the PSD chair stressed that "the Parliament asks for no opinion from no one".