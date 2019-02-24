PSD's Dragnea: Mircea Draghici gave up his AEP nomination: PSD endorses Constantin Florin Mituletu-Buica

PSD (Social Democratic Party) decided to endorse the current secretary general of AEP (Permanent Electoral Authority), Constantin Florin Mituletu-Buica, to become the next head of this institution, PSD leader Liviu Dragnea made the announcement on Monday.

Dragnea also mentioned deputy Mircea Draghici gave up his nomination for the Permanent Electoral Authority.

"Following Mr Codrin Stefanescu's discussions during the weekend with Mr Mircea Draghici, the latter was asked to remain at the party and coordinate the electoral campaigns of the PSD in the next two years. He accepted the proposal, which means that he gave up his nomination for the AEP and we all appreciate this, me more than anyone else. Moreover, today we voted to support someone from inside the AEP instead, namely the current secretary general of the institutions, Mr Mituletu," said the PSD head.