PSD's Dragnea: 'Pensioners deserve decent, untroubled life because Romania was built by them'

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea told the participants in the Suceava Dumbraveni electoral meeting that the PSD has taken care for the pensioners to lead a decent and untroubled life because they built Romania and this does not imply that PSD is being anti-European.

"Are we anti-European for wanting better for Romania, for wanting better hospitals, better pays for doctors, if we want the Romanian pensioners to lead a decent and untroubled life, because they built this country. They have built all the institutions, all the installations, all the plants that have produced and which have been shut down many year ago by those who are now asking for their vote. Aren't our children entitled to good education? Don't the people who live in villages have the right to access a decent level of civilization? Why didn't they ever bother to look at the Romanian village? It's me the one who started our programs, but they are being carried through by our colleagues. There are also some lazy mayors who are too idle to submit projects. Fortunately, they are not from PSD," Dragnea said.

In the speech delivered at the PSD Suceava County election conference Dragnea also said that party members should explain the pensioners that in the past two years their pension has increased faster than inflation. "Everyone is now knowledgeable about inflation. (...) If it hadn't been for PSD, the pension would have stayed the same, and inflation would also have been the same," said the PSD leader.

