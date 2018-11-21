PSD's Dragnea: Recommendations of Venice Commission, except one, are currently comprised in legislation

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday that the recommendations of the Venice Commission, except one, are comprised in the Romanian legislation, referring in this sense to the emergency ordinance adopted by the Dancila Government, but whose text reached the plenum of the Venice Commission too late.

"Regarding the recommendations of the Venice Commission - with all this media storm from the last period - one aspect was easily passed by: there was an emergency ordinance adopted by the Government led by Mrs. Dancila, following two meetings that [Justice] minister Toader had with representatives of the Venice Commission, before the final report, where a discussion was held and there was a mutual agreement that if those recommendations from the recommendation draft are adopted through an ordinance, then the final report will be changed. In the plenum of the Venice Commission they motivated that the ordinance arrived too late. Yes, from all the recommendations of the Venice Commission, I believe that apart from one, they are all comprised in the legislation, if we are talking about the Justice laws. As regards the Criminal codes, there is not much to talk about, because we are waiting for the reasoning to arrive from the Court and will be seriously debated and analysed. I believe that on these codes we can have a collaboration, without any sort of hesitation, a collaboration, a discussion, a debate with all parties," Dragnea told a press conference held at the end of PSD's National Executive Committee meeting.

Asked if the idea of contesting the CVM report is still valid, Dragnea replied that the report as such cannot be contested.