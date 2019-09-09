PSD's Plumb: Nomination for European Commissioner honours me and makes me take responsibility

Rovana Plumb said her nomination as European Commissioner honours her and makes her take responsibility at the same time.

"This nomination honours me and makes me take responsibility at the same time. As a politician and a citizen I belong to the generation that worked and continues to work hard for our integration with the European Union, a project that did not end with our accession, and I feel especially proud of my contribution to this European construction," Rovana Plumb said in a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

She thanked PM Viorica Dancila for the support she granted to Dan Nica too, and the "fair play she showed."

"I want to thank the President-elect, Ursula von der Leyen, for her trust in me. I strongly believe that this united team will be strong enough to answer to all the future challenges facing the Union," said Plumb.

Rovana Plumb is Romania's proposal for European Commission, according to the list approved on Monday by the newly elected President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, according to a press release from Brussels.