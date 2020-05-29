PSD says Liberal government fraught with legally embattled people and blackmailers

The opposition's Social Democrats claim that the Liberal government "is populated by non-suspended prison convicts, criminally prosecuted and blackmailers" and that everything they criticized while they were in the opposition "has become perfectly justifiable while at rule".

"The Liberal government is populated by non-suspended prison convicts, criminally prosecuted and blackmailers. Anti-corruption was useful to tout only from the opposition! The Liberals have no trace of shame left. A human trafficker sentenced to jail has PNL's backing and is perfectly suitable to head a county hospital. Being a minister's fellow compadre overrides the absence of any connection with the trade, or having a case of blackmail in your criminal record: you are qualified to be sent to the helm of Romania's major drug company. And if the prosecutors pursue you for falsifying your documents, the party helps you to become a prefect. Everything they criticized while they were in the opposition has become perfectly justifiable now, when they are at rule. On top of the novel coronavirus, Romania is also hit by the #PeNaLpandemic," PSD wrote on Facebook.