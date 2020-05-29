 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD says Liberal government fraught with legally embattled people and blackmailers

psd

The opposition's Social Democrats claim that the Liberal government "is populated by non-suspended prison convicts, criminally prosecuted and blackmailers" and that everything they criticized while they were in the opposition "has become perfectly justifiable while at rule".

"The Liberal government is populated by non-suspended prison convicts, criminally prosecuted and blackmailers. Anti-corruption was useful to tout only from the opposition! The Liberals have no trace of shame left. A human trafficker sentenced to jail has PNL's backing and is perfectly suitable to head a county hospital. Being a minister's fellow compadre overrides the absence of any connection with the trade, or having a case of blackmail in your criminal record: you are qualified to be sent to the helm of Romania's major drug company. And if the prosecutors pursue you for falsifying your documents, the party helps you to become a prefect. Everything they criticized while they were in the opposition has become perfectly justifiable now, when they are at rule. On top of the novel coronavirus, Romania is also hit by the #PeNaLpandemic," PSD wrote on Facebook.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.