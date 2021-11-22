PSD spokesman: Depopulation, the greatest danger Romania is facing

Spokesman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Radu Oprea said today amid plans for a future Family Ministry, that Romania's depopulation is "the greatest danger we face".

Asked during a press conference at the PSD headquarters about the necessity of setting up the Family Ministry and if this does not incur additional costs for the state, Radu Oprea said: "The establishment of a ministry does not necessarily mean additional costs, because there is the possibility for the existing ministries to rearrange, with the same number of staff. (...) The greatest danger for Romania, if we look at statistics or reports by the National Bank of Romania, is the depopulation of the country. If we are aware that this is indeed a great challenge for Romania, then we must come up with a legislative package to encourage birth rates to increase, people to stay in the country and create conditions for the family in Romania. This is the message we are trying to get through, that we have very well understood this problem and we have an answer to it."

Oprea mentioned that Romania has "a host of problems" the future government will find answers to.

"Unfortunately for us, almost 400,000 children have reached the stage of material deprivation in the past year. We have a host of problems on our hands we are aware of and for which we will find an answer," said Oprea.