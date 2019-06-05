PSD suggests parliamentary group be set up to amend Constitution

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, also the acting national chair of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Wednesday that the Social Democrats suggested President Klaus Iohannis at their consultations on Wednesday that a working group be set up at parliamentary level for the revision of the Constitution. She pointed out that they do not support a referendum for the revision of Constitution being held at the same time with another ballot.

"We reiterated the position of PSD, namely that the outcome of the vote is very important, that beyond statements it is important to act to implement the results of this consultative referendum as soon as possible. Given that the referendum is an advisory one, we have to move on to concrete things. That is why I suggested to President Iohannis the formation of a group at parliament level, led by Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, to discuss with all political parties, because there is a need for consensus, we need two thirds to put into practice these objectives and to make this group operational as soon as possible, so that we may take the first steps for the constitutional revision to be put into practice as soon as possible. We want, at the same time, the referendum not to be tied in with an election, because that would violate the recommendations of the Venice Commission," Dancila said after PSD delegation's talks with President Klaus Iohannis.

She mentioned that Ciolacu will start the formation of the group on Thursday. She also explained why she supported the implementation of the results of the referendum, although she did not vote in it on May 26.

"I want to remind you that initially I said that I was going to vote in the referendum. After the statements of the president, with an attack at the government and connecting the referendum to some bad governance, I said I did not want to politicise the referendum and that I would not vote. I have seen the vote, and to me is important what citizens, what Romanians want. Because there was a large voter turnout in the referendum and because the Romanians want it, it is normal for us to listen to their will," said Dancila.

She added that an extended revision of the Constitution can also be discussed within the working group to be set up.

"I think that in order to have an extensive - and I do not mean that is good or bad - an analysis needs to be done. A consensus has to be built because if we do not have those two thirds of votes, of course we cannot speak about an extensive revision of the Constitution. Yet, it might be good to consider other things alongside the two objectives mentioned in the referendum, but this again involves dialogue, discussion, sitting at the table, and seeing what is good to change, what support we have for each change and I think that can be done as part of the discussions inside the working group that we are going to set up," said Dancila.