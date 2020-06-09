PSD to Gov't and Pres.: Prove state of alert is not only cover for party business

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) requests the Government and President Klaus Iohannis prove first to Romanians that the state of alert is not only "a cover for conducting party business" and present to Parliament the epidemiological studies that attest without a doubt the necessity of prolonging the state of alert.

"President Iohannis is again asking for responsibility whereas him and his Government are acting irresponsibly towards Romanians. The only thing they've done consistently in the state of alert were employments with the state of the entire party clientele and filling the pockets of household companies from Romanians' money. Not even a single protection mask of those promised has reached until now the vulnerable persons. Neither has the economic relaunch program announced in April been presented. On the other hand, the economy has collapsed, and unemployment has gone up at a dizzying rate. What will happen to Romanian companies that will go bankrupt if this state continues? What will happen with those who'll join the unemployed? Where is the responsibility of the Government that you are running towards the economy? (...) And where is the gov't's responsibility towards the health of the chronically sick that have been forbidden access to treatment? Prove first to Romanians that the state of alert is not only a cover for conducting party business and present to Parliament the epidemiological studies that attest without a doubt the necessity of prolonging the state of alert. Prove responsibility before asking it," shows a post on the Facebook page of the Social Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis stated that the prolonging of the state of alert is necessary, with less restrictions and appealed to the MPs in this sense.