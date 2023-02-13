PSD to present measures related to food prices in government programme

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is considering measures related to food prices in the future government programme, told Agerpres.

"We are getting closer to finalizing our government project, the government project proposal for the programme that the PSD will come with in the coalition, where we will decide and I am firmly convinced that, together with Mr. prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, the current Prime Minister, we will go out and present it. (...) We definitely have to find something, because food prices are a large component of inflation and then we will have to come up with a solution," said the leader of the social democrats at the Palace of the Parliament.

Asked about the situation of OMV Petrom, Ciolacu indicated that he is waiting for the final report of the competent institutions and added that he does not know about the Minister of Finance having been summoned to Brussels on this issue.

"As far as I am concerned, things are very clear. (...) Let's see the final report of the ANAF [National Agency for Fiscal Administration] and the Ministry of Finance, let us see the specialists's final report," added the PSD leader.